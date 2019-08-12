MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The summer heat is in full-force this week.
The pattern remains in a southwesterly flow which is contributing to the sweltering “feels-like” temperatures.
While the actual high temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s this Monday afternoon, heat indices will rise to the triple digits. In fact, the heat index is forecast to rise to 105° by midday.
While conditions remain mainly dry through the early part of the day, thunderstorms will be bubbling up thanks to daytime heating and sea breeze collision.
Since the winds have been stronger from the west-southwest, the western sea breeze will dominate our ocean breeze here on the east coast. As a result, these opposing sea breezes collide over eastern Florida, including Broward and Miami-Dade. This can lead to a developing line of soaking storms.
So around 2 p.m. we can expect to hear the rumbles of thunder. Scattered storms with heavy downpours are expected across the region through the late afternoon hours. The main impacts with these storms are heavy rainfall that may lead to street flooding as well as frequent lightning and gusty winds.
This hot and stormy pattern is expected to stick around through mid-week.
