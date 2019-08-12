



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat fans anxious to see Bam Adebayo, Justise Winslow and newly signed star Jimmy Butler in action finally have a date to circle on their calendar.

On Monday the Heat and the rest of the NBA released the full 2019-20 schedule.

Miami will kick off its 32nd season at home, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Heat will then hit the road for a weekend back-to-back in Milwaukee and Minnesota.

During the season, the majority of Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 8 p.m. in order to allow ticket holders additional time to arrive at the game without missing any action.

Miami’s schedule features several big games against Western Conference foes, including visits by the James Harden and the Houston Rockets on November 3rd, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on November 29th, a nationally televised game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 13th, and the Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 24th.

As for Eastern Conference rivals, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Miami twice, on December 28th and February 3rd, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will visit once, on March 2nd.

Of course we can’t forget the Heat’s oldest adversary, the New York Knicks. They’ll be in South Florida on December 20th and March 13th.

