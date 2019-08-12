Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead, a second injured in a shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.
Police said a man walked into a bar near 55th Street and NE 2nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. looking for help after he had been shot. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
When officers canvassed the area looking for the scene of the shooting they found a second man who had been shot and killed. He was dead inside a car near NE 57th Avenue.
Police have not released the name of either man or said what led to the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.