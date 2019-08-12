WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Lake Worth mother was so upset that her kids were rezoned to a new school that she reportedly threatened to shoot it up – just as the new school year is about to begin.
Miranda Perez, 26, was arrested Sunday on an intimidation charge for threatening a mass shooting.
It was a friend of Perez who alerted the authorities after the pair got off a video chat.
He told Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies that Perez was upset over the rezoning to relieve overcrowding at their old school.
He said she also mentioned wanting to “friend” Zachary Cruz on Facebook because “she likes violent things.” She also spoke of his older brother Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Perez remains in custody.
