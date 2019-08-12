MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve had to fill up lately, you’ve probably been pleasantly surprised by the plunge at the pump.

Last week Florida gas prices declined nearly a dime, as global demand concerns kept downward pressure on the price of crude.

On Sunday, drivers in the state paid, on average, about $2.44 per gallon – a discount of 8 cents from last week, according to AAA.

The state average has declined the past 25 consecutive days for a total of 26 cents per gallon.

Sunday’s state average was 20 cents less than a month ago, and 37 cents less than this time last year. Pump prices are now 36 cents per gallon less than this year’s highest daily price of $2.80 – set in April.

“Gas prices remain closely tied to weekly moves in the price of oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “The oil market remains concerned about how the ongoing US-China trade war is impacting the global economy, and subsequently oil demand. Last week, oil plummeted after reports that global oil demand in the first half of 2019 grew at the slowest rate in 11 years. However, crude recovered after OPEC announced plans for additional crude production cuts, later this year. Unless oil prices unexpectedly surge this week, drivers should expect gas prices to remain at or below current levels this week.”

Miami-Dade and Broward are averaging $2.50 a gallon.

The most expensive places for gas are Tallahassee and Panama City ($2.62) and Gainesville ($2.55).

The cheapest places to fill the tank are in Punta Gorda ($2.34), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.35), and Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.35).

The national average is $2.65 a gallon.