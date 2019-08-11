Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Water Management District is increasing its tracking of toxic blue-green algae.
That means the agency will take additional samples from more places.
They will also be doing this at a greater frequency.
In fact, the agency has increased the number of water sampling sites by about 100, to nearly 250.
The new $2,000,000 program could double the amount of testing in some areas.
Researchers say they’ll test for more chemicals in fertilizer runoff, which is believed to help the toxic algae bloom.
You must log in to post a comment.