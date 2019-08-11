PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police officer is recovering after being involved in a crash on Saturday.

It happened at around 7:05 a.m. in the area of 14800 Sheridan Street.

The officer, identified by Pembroke Pines police as Sergeant John Baker, was on-duty and driving his police motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Police have said Sgt. Baker was trapped under the sedan that hit him.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was not injured and stayed at the scene, PPPD said.

Officers confirm the driver helped them pull the injured officer out from under the car.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, Sgt. Baker was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities say he is now in critical but stable condition.

Police say Sgt. Baker is a 25-year veteran of the PPPD oversees the department’s Traffic Unit.

An investigation of the crash is being conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not said yet if anyone was at fault or if charges may be filed.