



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fallout from the sudden death of sex offender and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein continues to ripple throughout the country.

Here in South Florida, one local journalist who spent years covering the story is speaking to some of the victims.

Julie K. Brown, a senior investigative reporter with CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, helped break open the Epstein story.

She interviewed his accusers and spoke to some of them after news of Epstein’s death.

“They’re very emotional. I’ve spoke with several of them this morning and they’re emotional, they’re crying, they’re angry. They feel like they’ve been robbed to some degree of the justice they’ve fought for all these years,” Brown said during an appearance on CNN Saturday. “They felt so close cause because they never thought, and even I never thought that he would have been [arrested]. People said all the time that he’s never going to get arrested, he’s never gonna get arrested, and he got arrested. And the charges seemed very serious, and it looks like there’s going to be a good case made against him, or there was gonna be a good case made against him, so I think they’re hoping that they can find another justice by helping to see the prosecution of other people who helped him.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Attorney General William Barr said he was “appalled” to learn of Epstein’s apparent suicide in jail.

Barr said in a statement Saturday, that Epstein’s death in federal custody “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Epstein was arrested in July and was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he was denied bond on July 18th.

He was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 years old and he faced up to 45 years in prison.