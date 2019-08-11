MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — A 2-year-old California girl is dead after being pulled from a pool in the Florida Keys.

The girl was visiting with her family from San Jose, California.

The girl was found at the bottom of a pool on Friday. A vacationing doctor and a nearby paramedic heard yells for help and rushed to the rental home. They were unable to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says a family member was applying sunscreen to other children inside the home when other relatives found the toddler in the pool.

Officials say the doctor swam across a canal to help. Rescue crews from the Marathon Fire Department were also unable to revive the child.

Authorities said an autopsy is planned but they don’t suspect foul play.

