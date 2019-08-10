



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines police officer was hospitalized on Saturday, following a crash between a car and motorcycle.

The crash happened at around 7:05 a.m. in the area of 14800 Sheridan Street.

The officer was driving his police motorcycle at the time of the accident and was trapped under the sedan that hit him, Pembroke Pines police said.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was not injured and stayed at the scene, PPPD said.

Officers confirm the driver helped them pull the injured officer out from under the car.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, the officer was treated for injuries at the scene of the crash, but was eventually transported to Memorial Regional Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition.

Julie Sanchez, who was working when she heard the crash, said she ran outside and noticed the officer was under the sedan that hit him. It didn’t take her long to notice the officer was badly hurt.

“It’s sad someone who was supposed to protect and serve us got hurt,” Sanchez said. “I feel bad for the family, schools about to start and so if he has kids and next weeks the first day of school. So I think of those things because I’m a parent.”

Police have not said who was at fault or if charges may be filed.

The name of the officer has not been released.