



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida politicians are reacting to the apparent suicide of accused sex trafficker and South Florida financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

After several attempts to revive him at the correctional center, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to FBOP, the FBI has taken over the investigation of his sudden death.

Now, many of Florida’s politicians are asking for the same thing, answers and justice for Epstein’s victims.

In a statement, Florida Senator Lauren Book said, “In life and in death, Jeffrey Epstein did everything he could to escape accountability and silence survivors. And he didn’t do it alone. All the money in the world can’t erase the truth. While some answers died with Jeffrey Epstein, there are still questions to be asked and individuals to be held accountable. So for those who assisted Epstein and for those who took part in his sick criminal acts, we shall pursue justice every single day until every last criminal has been caught — justice will not be denied. I stand ready to assist the Governor and FDLE in uncovering the truth here in Florida. The brave women who came forward to confront the man who preyed upon them as girls will not get their day in court – but their courage made a difference and their voices matter.”

Senator Rick Scott released a statement calling on the FBOP to provide answers on the failures of the MCC and referring to Epstein as a “coward.”

“The victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous actions deserved an opportunity for justice. Today, that opportunity was denied to them. The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims,” said Scott.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel called for action from the U.S. House, saying, “The death of Jeffrey Epstein does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence. With the obvious end to criminal proceedings against Epstein, it is important that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform begin its investigation immediately.”

The 66-year-old Epstein was arrested in July and was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he was denied bond.

He was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 and he faced up to 45 years in prison.