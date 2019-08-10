TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man is under arrest for threatening to open fire at a Walmart and posting the threat on his social media account.

Authorities say 26-year-old Richard Clayton posted a threat on Facebook that he was about to have his semi-automatic rifle returned and people should stay away from Walmart.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Clayton on Friday north of Orlando. The agency said Clayton posted his threat on Sunday, the day after a gunman in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people and injured two dozen at a Walmart.

Investigators said the post read, “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

A department spokeswoman said Clayton was not on probation.

The agency said it appears Clayton follows white supremacist ideology.

He was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. The FBI received a tip about the post on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)