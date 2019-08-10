THE LATESTJeffrey Epstein Dies By Apparent Suicide In Jail
By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is all healthy all of the time at Delicious Raw in Sunset Harbour.

Delicious Raw is a plant-based kitchen and juice bar that has become a favorite to healthy living foodies ever since it opened last year.

This is the sixth location for the popular brand that features made to order meals, bowls, smoothies, juices, salads, sandwiches, and more. Everything is made to order on premises back in the scratch kitchen.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner but there’s much more to Delicious Raw than just wheatgrass and carrot juice.

Acai Super Bowl from Delicious Raw (CBS4)

There is colorful, hearty and delicious healthy fare for any vegan, including their nutrient dense Acai bowls.

For today’s Digital Bite, we are checking out the The Acai Super Bowl, which is a favorite of many healthy foodies.

Ingredients

  • Acai
  • Kale Leaf (no stem)
  • Banana
  • Blueberries
  • Raspberries
  • Matcha
  • Hemp Oil
  • Almond Milk
  • Dates
  • Scoop of Ice

Blend all ingredients

Topping

  • Granola
  • Strawberry (sliced)
  • Kiwi (sliced)
  • Hemp Seed

 

Lisa Petrillo

