



NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – South Florida financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died overnight in his cell, according to law enforcement sources.

CBS News has confirmed the cause of death was an apparent suicide.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at around 6:30 a.m.

Staff at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held, tried to revive Epstein, but he was eventually taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, FBOP said.

FBOP said the FBI is investigating the incident.

In a statement, Epstein’s defense team said, “We are enormously sorry to learn of today’s news. No one should die in jail. We cannot confirm rumors as to his cause of death, and we trust that the United States Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals will thoroughly investigate the circumstances of today’s tragedy.”

Attorney General William Barr said he was “appalled” to learn of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in jail.

Barr said in a statement Saturday, that Epstein’s death in federal custody “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Epstein had been on suicide watch after he was found injured on the floor of his cell on July 24th.

But the Associated Press reports Epstein was taken off of suicide watch before his suicide.

The 66-year-old was arrested in July and was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he was denied bond.

He was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 and he faced up to 45 years in prison.

On Friday, previously sealed legal documents revealed details about how Epstein’s alleged associates trafficked the girls.

Epstein also faced similar charges in 2008, when he pleaded guilty in Florida to two state charges of soliciting prostitution.

However, his guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors, including President Trump’s former secretary of labor, Alex Acosta.

Acosta resigned when new charges were announced for Epstein.

Epstein did spend 13 months in a Florida county jail and had to register as a sex offender, but he faced immunity from federal prosecution.

However, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office, he did not register as a sex offender and while serving those 13 months, he was allowed to spend most days at his West Palm Beach office and was allowed to visit his Palm Beach mansion, despite restrictions on home visits.

In August, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to take over an investigation related to the Epstein matter.

We will update this story throughout the day as we gather more information.