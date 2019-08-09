WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Wilton Manors police are trying to identify a man taken into custody after he was riding a bike naked, before stealing clothes, then stripping down once again.

Police were called to NE 6 Avenue and Wilton Drive on Thursday when a naked man was seen riding a bicycle down the road.

The unidentified man entered a business, put on an article of clothing and told employees he was trading his bicycle for the clothing.

Back outside, he was walking up and down Wilton Drive where he removed the stolen clothing item, exposing everything to the public.

WATCH CENSORED WITNESS VIDEO HERE:

When police arrived, the man refused to give his name and obviously, wasn’t carrying any I.D.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Main Jail for one count of Lewd and Lascivious exhibit and one count of obstruct by disguised person.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the naked man to call 954-390-2150, or Broward County Regional Communications at 954-764-HELP (4357).