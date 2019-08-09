FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will begin to say their final goodbyes to a two-year-old boy who died after being left inside an Oakland Park daycare van.

A viewing for Noah Sneed will be held tonight followed by a funeral service tomorrow in Fort Lauderdale.

A county inspection report revealed that Sneed died after he was left alone in the van for about five hours last month in front of Ceressa’s Daycare & Preschool on July 29th.

Inspectors said the van driver arrived at the daycare at 9:30 a.m. and the report said, “She walked around to the back of the vehicle where she turned off the child safety alarm.”

According to county regulations, the driver must physically inspect each van seat before turning off the alarm and a second worker is supposed to do a sweep of the van to make sure no child is left behind.

The transportation log, which records the time each child arrives and leaves the center, was found not to be completed.

Even though the director makes a record of every child arriving each day, on the morning of the accident, the county said the director was not on site.

The county said the director surrendered the license for the daycare center on Monday and Ceressa’s is permanently shut down.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into Sneed’s death and will determine whether charges are filed against the driver and anyone else.