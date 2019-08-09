FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The organizers of a controversial gun show in Pembroke Pines this weekend are defending their event.

Officials with Florida Gun Show Inc. have offered condolences to those affected by the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“These acts of violence are not condoned nor acceptable in a civilized society and we at the Florida Gun Show condemn these acts of domestic styled terrorism. We stand by law enforcement and law-abiding Americans, including the families of the victims, during this terrible moment in time. It is a time for peace & unity. Our prayers are with you all,” they said in a statement.

They also offered an open invitation for city leaders to come and check it out for themselves.

“Pembroke Pines City Officials are welcomed to attend the show and see for themselves that this is a family event. Americans of all ages, creeds, genders, races, and religions come here to exercise their Second Amendment Right to Keep & Bear Arms,” according to their statement.

The gun show organizers aid law enforcement officers will be there to provide security, as well as background checks for all firearm sales and there will be FDLE electronic fingerprinting-background checks for all concealed weapon permit applicants.

Some residents and activists say a gun show after last weekend’s mass shootings is insensitive and gives the city a bad image.