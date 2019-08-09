MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police descended on a Little Havana neighborhood Friday morning and went door to door, handing out flyers with a sketch of a man who raped a woman inside her home.

In talking with residents in the area of SW 13th Avenue and SW 8th Street, they hoped to jog some memories and develop a lead that will help them catch the man before another woman becomes his next victim.

“I’m a nervous wreck but I’m going to stay calm and make sure I stay with my husband,” said Sandra Prieto who lives in the neighborhood.

The attack happened July 24th at a woman’s apartment.

“The woman was right in front of her home when this subject attempted to engage in some sort of conversation with her. That woman refused at which point that subject barged in behind her, forced his way inside of her home, and committed a sexual assault on that victim,” said Miami police Officer Kiara Delva.

The man is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5′ 6″, and weighs 150 to 180 pounds.

Police say any lead is important in this investigation and they are working around the clock to catch him before he strikes again.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (305) 471-TIPS or the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 579-6111.