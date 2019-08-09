MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students in Miami-Dade County public schools return to class in less than two weeks and when they do, their schools will be even safer.

Friday morning, more than 40 officers took the oath and were sworn in. They will be assigned to protect schools throughout the county.

The ceremony was held at Miami Senior High School. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was in attendance as was the school district’s Chief Of Police Edwin Lopez.

“There is no greater priority, there is no greater cause, there is no greater endeavor, that ensuring that peace of mind and safeguarding those that are most fragile amongst us. That is you collective duty, that is your moral responsibility, that is your professional work,” Carvalho said during his address.

Not only were the officers sworn in, but 23 current officers were also promoted.