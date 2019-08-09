Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Just after 3 a.m. officers found a car bullet holes in the windshield and on the passenger side near North Miami Avenue, just north of NW 77th Street.
An injured man was found near 7th Avenue and 79th Street.
The man, who was alert and talking on his cellphone, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He appeared to have a shoulder injury.
Police are working now to determine what led up to the shooting.
