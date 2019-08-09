MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed man was caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in North Miami. Now, police have released that surveillance video in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives Crime Stoppers a call.
The robbery happened on Tuesday, August 6th.
Police say after entering the store at 1185 Biscayne Boulevard, the ski mask-wearing man jumped over the counter and asked the clerk “where’s the money?”
He then ordered the clerk to open the cash register. He then grabbed the cash tray, jumped over the counter, and ran out of the store.
The surveillance video showed he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The man is described as being about six feet tall and approximately 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black long pants, and red sneakers.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 417-TIPS (8477).
