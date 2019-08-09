MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nickelodeon’s classic animated TV show, Dora the Explorer, is hitting the big screen as a live-action adaptation.
In “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Dora is now a teenager who takes on the same adventures with some familiar friends.
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – high school.
Always the explorer, Dora (Isabela Moner) quickly finds herself leading Boots, her cousin Diego (Miami actor Jeffrey Wahlberg, and a ragtag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve a mystery.
It’s an all Latino cast with Eva Longoria playing Dora’s mother and Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez who plays Alejandro Gutierrez, a mysterious jungle inhabitant.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo recently sat down with some of the cast to talk about what is what like bringing Dora to the big screen.
