WAKULLA COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man was arrested on August 7, after allegedly showing a liquor store clerk his penis.

On May 1st, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a female employee at a liquor store in Panacea, south of Tallahassee, about a man who had exposed himself to her.

According to the victim, the man, 54-year-old John Christian Womack, walked into the business and sparked up a conversation with her.

The victim said Womack started acting strange and pacing back and forth.

Soon after, the woman said he walked behind a display, pulled out his penis and showed it to her, while saying, “Hey, look at this.”

Womack was able to leave the store and drive off.

Wakulla County detectives began an investigation into the incident and later identified Womack, who lives in Tallahassee.

Authorities brought him in for questioning on July 30th.

During the interogation, investigators showed him a picture taken from the surveillance footage, showing him exposed.

Womack admitted he went into the store, but claims his penis was out because he had just walked out of the bathroom and forgot to put it away. Womack also denied he asked the victim to look at his genitals.

After reviewing surveillance video from inside the shop, deputies said he never went to the bathroom.

Deputies got an arrest warrant for Womack on August 6th and on Wednesday, they contacted the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested him at his home and turned him over to Wakulla County Sheriff’s.

Womack was charged with indecent exposure.