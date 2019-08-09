MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The son of a Southwest Miami-Dade daycare center owner, who was arrested during a child pornography investigation, appeared before a judge on Friday.

Alejandro Ancarola faces one count of possession of child pornography. The judge set bond at $75,000.

His family posted bail.

Ancarola must wear an electronic monitoring device and attend sex offender treatment. He will not be allowed to go to work and must surrender his passport.

The judge also ordered that there be no internet service in the house, which doubles as the daycare, and he must have zero contact with minors, including family.

Because his parents chose to be responsible for him during his release, they must close their Little Seeds Academy Child Care Center at 10470 Bird Road and relinquish their license to operate it.

Ancarola was taken into custody when the Department of Homeland Security served a warrant at the Little Seeds daycare on July 30th. They said the morning raid was tied to a search warrant seeking evidence such as computers, cellphones, and laptops.

Miami-Dade police, who were involved in the investigation, have not said if Ancarola worked at the daycare or just lived at the home.