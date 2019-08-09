  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An act of vandalism at the center of Miami’s oldest cemetery is now cleaned up.

The target was a memorial honoring confederate soldiers at the City of Miami Cemetery on 1800 NE 2nd Avenue.

The memorial was spray painted with words including killers, racist, rapists, Trump and “Antifa” which is short for anti-fascists.

(Courtesy: City of Miami Parks and Rec Dept.)

City of Miami Parks & Recreation Department crews cleaned the vandalized monument, as well as a vandalized grave marker.

