MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run crash that killed a man who was riding a scooter.
According to police, 37-year-old Francisco Carone was taken into custody shortly after the crash on August 7.
Police say Julian Sotolongo, 66, was an Uber Eats delivery man riding his scooter through the intersection of SW 17 Avenue and 5th Street at 12:30 a.m. when someone in a car struck him and kept on driving.
A half hour later, a vehicle matching the description was located at SW 12 Avenue and 8th Street. Witnesses led police to two men seen leaving that vehicle.
One of them was Carone who, when questioned by police, gave them a false name, a false date of birth and claimed he’s never had a driver’s license, according to police.
However, a records check showed that was not the truth. Police say he admitted to lying about his identity, claiming to be his brother.
Carone was booked into jail.
He appeared in bond court Friday. The judge ruled no bond on a previous probation warrant and $1 bond on providing police a false name.
