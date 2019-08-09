PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) – Four people are accused of stealing 40,000 oysters from a commercial fishing company in Florida.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials in Pensacola said this week that the four suspects tried to sell the oysters in a nearby county.
FWC spokeswoman Rebekah Nelson says a search of one of the suspects’ home uncovered 4,000 of the oysters.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that an Auburn University lab analysis confirmed they came from a lease belonging to the Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. The oysters went missing last month.
The suspects face charges ranging from felony grand theft and dealing in stolen property to misdemeanor criminal mischief.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.