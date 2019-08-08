



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are searching for a man, who vandalized a gas station before attacking the clerk.

Two men were trying to buy alcohol at the Exxon Gas Station located at 2730 Sheridan Street around 9:45pm on August 1.

When the clerk refused to sell it to them, because he thought they were already intoxicated, one of the man began trashing the store, causing more than $1000 in damage.

After his lengthy rampage, all caught on video, he simply walked out.

When the clerk when to the door to attempt to get a license plate, the suspect spots the clerk, forces his way back inside and punches him.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE

Police say the suspect was driving a newer model silver Ford F-150 with a paper tag. A sticker on the passenger door says “Sonia’s Roofing” and a large sticker on the rear window shows a phone number starting with 786.

If you recognize the man, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954- 764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.