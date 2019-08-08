AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls participated in a candidate’s forum Thursday at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention in Aventura.

The candidates included New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The candidates are in town hoping to influence and cement their message with members of the NABJ. The candidates took part in half-hour question and answer sessions at the J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa.

The discussion touched on economics, healthcare, domestic terrorism and hate-based politics.

“We need to be really clear that this whole country is in danger by white supremacy,” said Buttigieg. When asked if he believes President Donald Trump is a white supremacist, Buttigieg said, “I do.”

In order to run a competitive race against President Trump, democrats need to turn out black voters.

“I think a President like this one is not even possible unless something is already deeply wrong in our country,” said Buttigieg.

Sen. Sanders gave journalists vintage Bernie.

“This is a debate about profit and greed. Health care is working fantastic if you are the pharmaceutical industry with 10 companies making 64-billion in profits and one out of five Americans cannot afford their medicine they need,” said Sanders.

Senator Booker addressed divisions and how they harm America.

“This idea that we are going to solve these problems vilifying each other or tearing each other down belies American history,” said Booker. The issue of race and racism was forefront. “The truth is, white supremacism has always been a problem of our American story. Do not let the Disneyland version of our history be the one that’s paramount.”

Donald Trump does have a moderate Republican opponent in former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

“I think President Trump is seemingly more unhinged almost by the week and I think he is gonna loose it and people are gonna see that next month, next year. I think he is going down to a blowout defeat.”

Surprisingly, there was not a lot of talk about the recent mass shootings or prolonged attacks on President Trump.

Other presidential candidates, like Joe Biden, were working the crowds at the Iowa State Fair.