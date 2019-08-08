



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Delicious Raw is a plant-based kitchen and juice bar that has become a favorite to healthy living foodies ever since it opened in Sunset Harbour last year.

This is the sixth location for the popular brand that features made to order meals, bowls, smoothies, juices, salads, sandwiches, and more.

It was founded by Danish-born Flemming Madsen.

“Eating a larger portion of plant-based food in your daily life is not a bad thing, but I think the stigma about plant-based food is that it’s not as tasty and it doesn’t have that attraction. So that’s our mission, to really create something that’s just as good or better than you’d get anywhere else,” Madsen told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The vibe is clean, light, and warm with reclaimed wood, bare-bulb pendant lighting, driftwood globes, and greenery in its interior design Dining is inside and out.

“We want people to come in here and not feel intimidated, to feel at home, and feel like they can hang out or hours,” Madsen said.

Back in the scratch kitchen, where everything is made on-premises, it’s plain to see all of the ingredients are natural, fresh, and unprocessed. But, despite the word “raw” in the name, not everything is served raw or uncooked. For example, the “Nobl Burger” made with portobello mushrooms or the dish called ”The Pair” which is meatless meatballs made with lentils, homemade tomato sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese.

“I would not know this isn’t a meatball. The tomato sauce is so good. There’s a smoother texture than a ‘meat’ meatball but it has all the flavors,” said Petrillo.

“We take inspiration from high-end cuisine from a technique point of view. We don’t just want to make plant-based food, we want to make food that is great and delicious and flavorful,” Madsen said.

Back to the vegan Nobl burger that’s topped with scratch-made pickles, smoked aioli, truffle-infused garlic dijon, baby spinach, roasted tomato, and Bermuda onion. It’s served on a house-made, vegan brioche bun made from almond flour.

“This has a ton of flavor,” said Petrillo, “There’s a lot going on here and it’s hearty.”

Next, she savored the Buddha Bowl made with house-made vegan sweet potato pasta, corn salad, marinated portobello mushrooms, kale slaw, and more.

Then it’s the vegan Pad Thai made with black bean noodles, vegan Pad Thai sauce, sprouts, Nappa cabbage, peanuts, fresh chopped cilantro, and red chilies.

“It’s super flavorful. There’s a kick and a heat and it’s cold and I love the crunch of the veggies. That’s somewhere from another country,” said Petrillo.

Delicious Raw where everything isn’t necessarily served raw, but delicious and healthy – it sure is.

Delicious Raw is open 7 days from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more: delraw.com.