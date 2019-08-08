



— A Louisiana woman told investigators the methamphetamine allegedly found inside her vagina did not belong to her, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was accused on July 31 of stealing $5,000 from a man she’d been staying with for about a week, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man told a West Monroe police officer that Rolland had swiped his cash off his dresser and left while he was showering.

Woman claims meth found inside her vagina isn't hers, police say

A female correctional officer conducted a “consensual search” of Rolland and allegedly found a clear plastic bag inside her vagina containing $6,233 in cash and approximately 1 gram of meth.

Rolland purportedly confessed to swiping the money, but “denied ownership of the methamphetamine.”

Rolland was charged with felony theft and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond was set at $8,000.