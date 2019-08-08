



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Shopping for jewelry supplies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top jewelry spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for jewelry.

1. Richard’s Gems & Jewelry

Photo: Soon H./Yelp

Topping the list is Richard’s Gems & Jewelry. Located at 33 E. Flagler St. downtown, the gold buyer and jewelry spot is the highest-rated jewelry spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp.

2. Freddy’s Certified Diamonds & Fine Jewelry

Photo: penni d./Yelp

Next up is downtown’s Freddy’s Certified Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, situated at 36 N.E. First St., Suite 129-131, Seybold Building With five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the gold buyer, jewelry and jewelry repair spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Barclay’s Jewelers

Photo: barclay’s jewelers/Yelp

Downtown’s Barclay’s Jewelers, located at 36 N.E. First St., Suite 115, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry and jewelry repair spot five stars out of 32 reviews.

4. Kirk Jewelers

Photo: Kirk Jewelers/Yelp

Downtown, check out Kirk Jewelers, which has earned five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. You can find the jewelry and watch repair spot, which offers watches and more, at 142 E. Flagler St.

5. Vivid Diamonds & Jewelry

Photo: vivid diamonds & jewelry/Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Vivid Diamonds & Jewelry, a downtown favorite with five stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 169 E. Flagler St., Suite 905 to hit up the jewelry spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.