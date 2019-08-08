MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins ended a six-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Brian Anderson homered twice to lead the Marlins.

Elieser Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as the Marlins beat the NL East-leading Braves at home for the first time this season after six previous losses. Hernandez (2-4) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander retired 11 consecutive batters before Ronald Acuña’s leadoff single in the sixth.

Hernandez also got his first career hit with a single in the fifth.

Starlin Castro had two hits and drove in three runs, and Jon Berti went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Miami.

The Marlins chased Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel with a five-run fourth capped by Anderson’s second home run and 20th of the season for an 8-0 lead. Anderson’s drive landed in the walkway above the left-center wall for his first career multi-homer game.

Anderson is hitting .400 with four home runs and six RBIs in his last seven games.

Miami also got run-scoring singles from Berti and Jorge Alfaro, and Castro’s RBI double in the inning.

Keuchel (3-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest outing since joining the Braves on June 10.

Berti’s RBI single off Atlanta reliever Jeremy Walker in the fifth put Miami ahead 9-0.

Castro hit a two-run homer and Anderson followed with a solo blast to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the first. Castro’s shot was his 10th, giving him double-figure home runs nine consecutive seasons.

Acuña hit his 30th homer, a solo blast off Miami reliever Tayron Guerrero in the eighth.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)