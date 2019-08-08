MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a transgender woman last month in southwest Miami-Dade.

William Watson, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marquis Fantroy.

It happened July 31st in the area of SW 222th Street and SW 115th Court.

Miami-Dade police said around 4:30 a.m. they received an alert from their Shotspotter system that at least four gunshots were fired in the area.

Arriving officers found Fantroy on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where she died.

The investigation into the shooting found that Fantroy, who was with a group of people, and Watson had some sort of conversation before she began walking away.

As she did, Watson pulled a gun and fired a shot at another person in the group, according to his arrest report. That person and Fantroy then began to run away.

Watson reportedly chased after Fantroy who collapsed on the sidewalk a short distance away.

As she was lying on the ground, police say Waston fired a volley of rounds at her, which struck her multiple times. He then ran off.

Witnesses were able to identify him to the police. Watson was arrested August 5th on an unrelated case. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to shooting Fantroy but did not recall shooting at the second person.

In addition to the murder charge, Watson is also charged with attempted second murder.