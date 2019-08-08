Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Your Amazon packages will soon no longer be delivered by FedEx.
FedEx just announced that starting next month, it will no longer work with Amazon. The move comes after FedEx dumped Amazon from its air cargo services in June.
Amazon has been aggressively working to expand its own delivery network. You may have noticed some of the packages you receive are delivered by Amazon employees, and not FedEx, UPS, or the postal service.
FedEx says it’s focusing on the broader e-commerce market and already has partnerships with Walmart, Walgreens, and Target.
