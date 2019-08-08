



OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – An inspection by the Broward County Child Care Licensing Department has revealed new information on the death of a 2-year-old, whose body was found inside of an Oakland Park daycare’s van.

Noah Sneed was found dead in a sweltering van on July 29, outside Ceressa’s daycare in Oakland Park.

In an inspection report from the licensing department, it was found that Sneed was left alone in the van for five hours.

Inspectors said the van driver arrived at the daycare at 9:30 a.m. and the report said, “She walked around to the back of the vehicle where she turned off the child safety alarm.”

According to county regulations, the driver must physically inspect each van seat before turning off the alarm and a second worker is supposed to do a sweep of the van to make sure no child is left behind.

The transportation log, which records the time each child arrives and leaves the center, was found not to be completed.

Even though the director makes a record of every child arriving each day, on the morning of the accident, the county said the director was not on site.

The report found the child was not in a federally approved safety seat for children ages 1 to 3.

CBS4 tried to reach the center director and owner, but no one answered at their Lauderhill home.

The county said the director surrendered the license for the daycare center on Monday and Ceressa’s is permanently shut down.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into Sneed’s death and will determine whether charges are filed against the driver and anyone else.

Noah is expected to be buried this weekend.