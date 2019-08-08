HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is in custody after driving a golf cart through a Walmart in the Tampa area.

Surveillance footage obtained by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows 56-year-old Michael Dale Hudson, riding the golf cart right through the doors and into the store on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say a disgruntled Hudson, first blocked an entrance, refusing to leave and demanding to talk to a manager.

When Hillsborough County deputies showed up, the deputies say Hudson suddenly sped the cart through a crowd, nearly hitting several people who ran to avoid him.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HERE:

Investigators say Hudson crashed the golf cart through the glass front doors at the front entrance to the Walmart and sped into the checkout area. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested after he crashed into a cash register.

Hudson was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

He is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest with violence, felony criminal mischief, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

While it was unclear exactly how many people may have been hurt during the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said “a few customers” were treated at the scene. None of them was taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after being accused of threatening to “shoot up” the same Walmart.