CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police are reminding residents to not leave their valuables unattended, after 13 distraction thefts have occurred throughout the city.

The incidents have involved stolen wallets and purses at various retail locations, police said.

Authorities said most of the thefts took place on Thursdays and Fridays, between 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Coral Springs Police Department attached supermarket surveillance video from one of the thefts, where a man can be seen looking through a shopper’s purse as she picks fruit nearby. The suspect appears to be using a piece of clothing to cover his arm as he moves it around the bag and then walks off with something from inside, without the victim ever noticing.

The police department said people should not leave their purses, wallets or any valuables inside of shopping carts and they should be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Coral Springs PD asks anyone who sees suspicious activity to call the department’s non-emergency number at (954)-344-1800 and if a suspect can be identified, call Detective Elkin at (954)-346-1281 or Belkin@Coralsprings.org.