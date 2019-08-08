FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a body was found outside a Fort Lauderdale apartment.

The body of an adult female was discovered around 9 a.m. next to a duplex at NW 68th Street and 31st Avenue in the Palm Aire Village.

“A dead body was located in a grassy area here in this neighborhood. It is a white female. She is approximately in her early 20’s, said the Fort Lauderdale police department’s Casey Liening.

Julio Ortiz, who lives in the development, said he was surprised when he heard about it.

“It’s a pretty nice, quiet neighborhood. So it’s weird that things like that happen over here,” he said.

One person told CBS4’s Ted Scouten that around 4 a.m. he saw the woman walking on 31st Avenue. He said about 15 minutes later he saw her on another street, after that he went to bed.

He said around 9 a.m. he got up to empty the garbage and that’s when he discovered the body.

The neighbor said he called 911 and performed CPR, but he believes she was already dead.

Most neighbors knew nothing until they heard the sound of a helicopter overhead and found police in their parking lot.

“Of course I’m concerned. I’m a woman and on the first floor. It’s very scary. I hope they find out what happened,” said Mary Schulter.

Neighbors are anxious to find out more.

“I’m supposed to meet my brother that came from out of town tonight. He came for the Dolphins’ game but I’m not going to go now because my wife is nervous about what happened. I mean you got a dead body 30 feet from my front door,” said “Karl.”

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

“The death is being considered suspicious at this time, but we’re not ruling it a homicide. We’re going to remove the body to the medical examiner’s office and let them do their job to figure out what happened,” said Liening.