MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Allapattah couple was returning home on Tuesday night with their two small children when they were confronted by a man wielding a gun.

Surveillance video from outside the family’s home shows the man dressed in a white shirt cross the street pointing a gun. The man placed his infant son on the ground and pulled his own concealed weapon and the two men got into a shootout on the sidewalk. The child’s mother hovered over children, hoping to shield them from the gun.

The would-be robber was struck on the side of the neck and then collapsed.

Luis Cabrera says he hasn’t slept since seeing the video showing his son fight off what they believe was an attempted armed robbery.

“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it,” he said.

Police say the gunman, 22-year-old Mykece Johnekins, has a long rap sheet. He was taken to the hospital and will survive.

Johnekins faces multiple charges including attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

The children’s father was not hurt physically but the family said he’s incredibly shaken. They were told he would be protected under the state’s Stand Your Ground law.