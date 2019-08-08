MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man and woman at gunpoint Friday, August 2 and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The armed robbery happened near 5890 NW 2nd Avenue, while the two victims were waiting for their food outside of a restaurant, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows the suspects rush towards the man as he walks towards the passenger side of his car.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF MIAMI ARMED ROBBERY:

Miami Police said the robbers pointed their guns at the man and demanded his watch.

In the video, the victim is seen dropping to the ground while the men start to search him.

Law enforcement said the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, when one of the thieves snatched her purse and watch.

The two suspects are then seen running off into a getaway vehicle that police are describing as a black 4-door sedan, either a Chevy Impala or Malibu and with a possible partial tag of ‘JEL.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).