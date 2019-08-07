MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were attacked by dogs, one of those animals possibly a pitbull.

It happened near NW 24th Court and 52nd Street in northwest Miami-Dade.

One man suffered a serious bite wound to his leg and ankle and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses said he was viciously attacked. Another man said when he saw the man on the ground bleeding, he went over to help. That’s when he was attacked.

“The next thing you know they started charging me. I started backing up and fell. And when I fell he just grabbed my ankle, he just started shaking my ankle. The other one was about to bite me but I started swinging at him as to as well. When they ran off, they ran over to the gentleman that was in the road there,” said Frank Beaver. “I got some stitches in my ankle, he grabbed my ankle pretty good, he had a real nice hold on it.”

Both dogs have been located. One of the dogs was put in the back of a county truck. The other dog is believed to have come from a home in the area. Police are trying to find its owner.