POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The family of a wheelchair-bound South Florida man who was struck by lightning over the weekend has asked for the public’s help in his care.
On Sunday, just before 2 p.m., Nick Williams was under a tree in a wheelchair in the 2700 block of West Golf Boulevard when he was struck.
Arriving paramedics said the 38-year-old was visibly burned and unconscious.
Witnesses said it was storming in the area and they saw a flash of lightning flash down the tree.
Williams was rushed to Broward Health North. He was then was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center Burn Unit at Jackson Memorial where he is listed in critical condition.
If you would like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe page.
