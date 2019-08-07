



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Like it or not, you spend most of your waking hours at work.

Unless you work alone, chances are part of your day involves interacting with your coworkers.

If you want to make your office a better, more efficient and enjoyable place to work, today’s ‘Lauren’s List’ has four key phrases you should be telling your colleagues, according to Inc.com.

“I take the blame for that.”

Yup, this one’s tough. No one likes being at fault and when you’re at work, taking responsibility for a mistake could have some pretty serious consequences. But experts say admitting to those mistakes actually increases trust in the workplace.

“I need your advice.”

No one knows all the answers. But unfortunately, there’s a misconception that asking for help makes you look weak or uneducated. Research published in ‘Management Science’ shows people who ask for advice are actually perceived as more competent.

“I trust your judgment.”

Trust is said to be the ultimate human currency. People love to know they have someone else’s trust and it feels really good when you know you can trust someone else. In a work setting, if a coworker knows you trust them, experts believe that colleague will be more inclined to trust you too, creating a more collaborative work environment.

“How can I help?”

If you work in a high-stress, deadline-driven environment, extra help is usually always welcome, but seldom offered. If you have time and the know-how, offer to lend a helping hand to a co-worker when needed. Try to follow their lead if they’re in charge, but don’t be afraid to offer your own two cents in a productive way, if the situation calls for it.

