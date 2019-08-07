



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead police officer has been charged after he reportedly used excessive force on a suspect who was in handcuffs.

Officer Lester Brown allegedly pushed the handcuffed man into a wall, which caused a bloody facial injury, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

The incident reportedly happened in December 2018 at the Homestead substation. According to the Herald, it was captured on internal surveillance video.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to give details of the arrest.

Brown, who has been a Homestead police booking officer since November 2007, is facing felony battery and official misconduct charges.

This is not the first time this year a law enforcement officer has been charged in the use of force.

Last May, Miami-Dade police officer Alejandro Giraldo was charged with official misconduct for lying on a police report, a 3rd-degree felony, and a misdemeanor battery in the arrest of Dyma Loving. She filed a civil lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Police Department. Giraldo is awaiting trial.

Earlier this year, according to the Herald, prosecutors secured a conviction against Miami Officer Lester Bohnenblust, who roughed up a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

