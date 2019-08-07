



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida teenager facing murder charges has taken a plea deal less than two weeks after turning it down.

That means 19-year-old Marcine Hill will be behind bars for the next 25 years, to be followed by 10 years of probation.

Hill was arrested in November of 2017 and charged with the murder of Dillon Steve.

Police say Steve was using an ATM at a Bank of America in North Miami Beach when Hill, who was 17 years old at the time, shot and killed him.

The victim’s mother was waiting in the car nearby while her son was withdrawing cash.

In late July, Hill turned down two options; one would’ve kept him in prison for 30 years without probation and the other is the one he accepted Wednesday.

Relatives of the victim approved the offers because they don’t want his mom taking the stand and reliving the night her son was killed.

Instead, she took the stand last week.