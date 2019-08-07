MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A caretaker hired to tend to a Holocaust survivor and her husband is accused of stealing more than a one hundred thousand dollars from them.
Odalis Lopez, who was arrested Friday, has been charged with grand theft and elderly financial exploitation.
Lopez, 56, was employed as a caretaker since 2011 for Rella and Leonard Herman, who are both in their 90s.
An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.
Herman’s grandson Micah also accused Lopez of stealing from the couple’s retirement funds, because the couple unwittingly paid off the cards using money from Rella Herman’s German reparation checks.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.