ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A sorority chapter at the University of Central Florida has been suspended after a member reported her sisters were mentioning drinking, sharing IDs and paying others to complete assignments in a group chat.
The university suspended Alpha Delta Pi July 15.
The sorority is accused of committing alcohol and drug-related misconduct, violating laws and providing false or misleading information.
A sorority member who was studying in Paris contacted an instructor on July 9 with her concerns about the group chat.
The sorority’s national spokeswoman Beth Wright said the behavior in question doesn’t align with the group’s standards. They’re working with the university to conduct an investigation.
The chat reportedly included photos of young women holding glasses of wine and a Florida ID with the caption “selling this.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.