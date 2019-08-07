MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Second best was never good enough for 39-year-old cheerleading coach Joany Lobo.

The Miami-Dade mentor and friend, known for his sunny disposition and generosity led several schools and individuals to cheerleading championships.

So all who loved “Jo-Jo” as he was known find it hard to believe anyone would want to harm him.

But last Friday, Lobo was found murdered inside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

The medical examiner says he was stabbed repeatedly.

“He was a beautiful soul. Every time he walked in his presence was known,” says his cousin Lourdes Sanchez-Breton. “He was very well loved. We have no explanation. We want answers.”

Monday there was an outpouring of grief as students and friends lit candles and released balloons to say goodbye to Jo Jo at Evolution All Stars Gym in Miami where Lobo coached.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news I cried and cried. We spoke two days before,” says former student Alberto Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says Lobo was like a father to him and the reason he became a coach.

“He would always say ‘I’m not strict. You should be strict on yourself.’ The light he would bring into a room, it was instant sunshine,” said Rodriguez.

Police flyers with Lobo’s picture have gone up all around his apartment building.

Evolution All Stars is planning one giant cheer tribute.

“More than anything we want to know who would do something so sickening,” says Sanchez-Breton.

There will be a memorial service August 16th in Kendall.

Police are offering a $3000 dollar reward for information on the murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.