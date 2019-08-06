MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two vigils in Miami-Dade County to honor victims in El Paso and Dayton left many in tears Tuesday evening.

“I’m still feeling really sad I can’t be with my family, to be honest with you,” Mayra Flores said.

Flores and her daughter, Emily Gonzalez, just moved from El Paso to Miami three months ago.

“El Paso has always been a community. It has always been a family,” Gonzalez told dozens gathered for a vigil.

Mom and daughter joined the crowd outside Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami. They all held up their phones, instead of candles, in honor of victims.

“I just think about my family. It’s such a good community,” Gonzalez said.

Since investigators believe the mass shooting in Texas may have been fueled by hate, organizers are concerned.

“This could’ve been Miami. Miami is a majority Hispanic city just like El Paso,” Adriana Rivera said.

Rivera also tried to hold back tears while reading names of victims. She said one victim has the same name as her husband.

In Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds Neighborhood, dozens of others gathered and held candles at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

“One day in our blessed country, we can erase and stop the gun violence.” Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said.

The congresswoman also tried to hold back her tears.

In both vigils, many echoed similar beliefs of wanting a reform of gun laws. Some want more than just lawmakers to do something.

“Young voters like myself, we should take action and vote out the bad people,” Gonzalez said.

It’s unclear if more will be done if the changes they want to see won’t happen.